‘Virgin have been top notch’ - Your reaction as new franchise takes over the West Coast Main Line

The Government have announced that First Trenitalia will operate train services on the West Coast Main Line from December 8.

The joint partnership was awarded the West Coast Partnership (WCP) contract, which also includes responsibility for running the first HS2 trains from 2026.

New West Coast Main Line operator announced to replace Virgin

Virgin Trains, a partnership between Virgin Group and Stagecoach, has run services on the West Coast line since March 1997.

The companies are suing the DfT over its decision to disqualify their WCP bid due to a row over pensions.

We asked for your views on the changes on our trains and here is a selection from our Facebook page.

I have used the Virgin trains for years and never had a problem with them.A few minor delays, but staff courteous and trains fast and clean.

Doreen Dawson

Completely agree. Am devastated Virgin won’t be running this. Guess I won’t be travelling to London.

Pauline Thomas

I’ve never had a problem with Virgin Trains, only Northern, such a shame.

Marie Dixon

Never had any problems with Virgin. Staff always friendly and helpful, especially when travelling with my disabled daughter. Of course there’s been delays but it’s usually a track/line or intruder issue.

Donna Cowan

I’ve never not had a problem with Virgin Trains. I’ve commuted a lot over the last three years and I don’t think I’ve ever had a train that’s been on time. Despite this, I hope this isn’t true just for the job losses and chaos this will cause. .

Emma Louise Heaton

Great to see the Government’s commitment to the EU by giving the service to an Italian company. Lol.

Adam Saint

An Italian company owned by the Italian Government! I just don’t understand the logic in this at all

Martin Stringfellow

Best news I’ve heard all year, Bye bye Virgin and good riddance

Carlos Flandango

Such a shame they were not even able to bid for this. The government blocked them. I enjoyed my traveling with Virgin West Coast,

Christine Ibrams

Always loved the service by Virgin at Preston Railway Station, as an individual with disabilities, they have been top-notch every single time… This is such a shame

Robert Juan Greggor

Always had great service on my travels with Virgin always on time when i used them service on train great

Henry Cross

Even Richard Branson isn’t safe from the “if you don’t agree with us you are dead to me” party.

Carrie Hughes

Virgin is a great service at reasonable fare costs.

David Shaw

Good service from Virgin.

Ken Clarkson