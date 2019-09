Have your say

Watson Road has been closed for two weeks of "emergency repairs", Blackpool Council announced.

The underpass between Bond Street and the Promenade in South Shore, will be closed to traffic while the work is completed.

A diversion is in place while the Pleasure Beach Underpass is repaired.

A spokesman for The Pleasure Beach said the road was shut for "routine maintenance".

READ MORE >>> Here is how Norcross roundabout works will affect public transport commutes



The council asked drivers who use Watson Road to plan extra time for their journeys.