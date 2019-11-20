Two people taken to hospital after incident involving a bus in Central Drive

Have your say

Two people have been taken to hospital after an incident involving a bus in Blackpool.



The incident happened outside the National Express coach station at the junction of Hornby Road at 12.42pm.

The bus involved is operated by Blackpool Transport, but North West Ambulance Service said the collision did not involve any pedestrians.

It is still not clear what happened, but it is believed two passengers were injured after the bus swerved to avoid pedestrians in the road.

But this has not been confirmed by police.

Part of Central Drive remains closed to traffic as police continue to investigate.

North West Ambulance Service said two people have been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with minor injuries.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 12.42pm to reports of a traffic accident in Central Drive, Blackpool.

"We sent two ambulance and two rapid response units to the scene.

"Two patients have been taken to hospital with minor injuries."

A Blackpool Transport bus has been involved in a collision in Central Drive, Blackpool at 12.40pm today (November 20)

Blackpool Transport said all services that use Central Drive will be diverted via the Promenade and Chapel Street.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow...