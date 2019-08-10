Two crashes on M6 cause long overnight delays

Have your say

People travelling on the M6 near Wigan this morning faced long delays as a result of two vehicle crashes - one involving a lorry.

All vehicles were stopped and held between junctions 27 and 26 in the early hours of today, August 10, with delays of at least 60 minutes for approaching traffic on the southbound carriageway.

The stop was due to two unrelated separate collisions at junction 27 at Shevington, according to Highways England.

One of the crashes involved a lorry.

All lanes were reopened shortly after 8am. Traffic on the motorway is now moving as normal, though delays remain on the M58 approaching the Orrell Interchange.