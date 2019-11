Have your say

A two-car crash left one vehicle flipped upside-down near Stanley Park in Blackpool this morning.

Police and emergency services were called to South Park Drive at around 7.20am today.

An Audi and another vehicle had collided, leaving one of the cars badly damaged.

A police spokesman said: "Fortunately no serious injuries sustained. Enquiries ongoing and some delays to be expected as South Park Drive is currently closed."