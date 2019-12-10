'Tree blown down' in high winds on A585 in Lancashire

Have your say

There were reports that a tree has been blown down on a busy main road near Kirkham tonight.

The incident happened on the A585 Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh, at around 4.30pm as high winds and torrential rain battered the North West.

The A585 near junction 3 of the M55 was very congested as a result of the downed tree.

Queues were stretching back towards Wesham and Singleton

North West Motorway Police tweeted: "Some heavy rainfall across the region's motorways so please take it easy on the way home tonight folks.

"Better to get home a little late than never."

Gale force winds are forecast tonight, particularly across cross-pennine routes (A66, A628 etc).

Police urged HGVs, caravans and motorbikes to take extra care and drive to the conditions.

Meanwhile, the M6 Northbound entry slip road at Charnock Richard Services is currently closed due to flooding in the carriageway.

Traffic officers were on the scene.