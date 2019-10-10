Trams cancelled between The Cabin and Thornton Gate after damage to overhead cables

Have your say

All trams are terminating at The Cabin this morning due to damage to overhead cables.



Blackpool Transport said all trams will terminate at The Cabin northbound from 6.40am, whilst engineers repair a 'broken overhead support arm' at Norbreck southbound.

It means there will be no tram services between The Cabin and Thornton Gate this morning.

Bus replacement services are in operation, but commuters have been warned to expect delays to their journeys.

The following stops are affected:

- Lowther Avenue

- Cavendish Road

- Bispham

- Sandhurst Avenue

- Norbreck

- Norbreck North

- Little Bispham

- Anchorsholme Lane

- Cleveleys

- West Drive