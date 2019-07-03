Tram Traffic Update: broken down Blackpool heritage tram repaired at Uncle Tom's Cabin

Have your say

Blackpool trams were backed up alone Queen's Promenade because of the broken down heritage tram.



The Charlie Comolli tram, which was reported to have snapped its pantograph cable, was causing mayhem for the town's public transport.

Blackpool Transport tweeted an update to customers, saying: "Due to an issue with one of our Heritage trams at The Cabin there are currently delays."

"A split service will be in place. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

The tram has now been repaired and moved from the tracks on Queen's Promenade.