Tram Traffic: Blackpool heritage tram breaks down across both tracks at Uncle Tom's Cabin

Blackpool trams are backed up alone Queen's Promenade because of a broken down heritage tram.

The Charlie Comolli tram, which is reported to have snapped its pantograph cable, is causing mayhem for the town's public transport.

Blackpool Transport have tweeted an update to customers, saying: "Due to an issue with one of our Heritage trams at The Cabin there are currently delays."

"A split service will be in place. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."