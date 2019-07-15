This is when new emergency roadworks will start on the A585 tomorrow

Have your say

New emergency roadworks are due to start on the A585 tomorrow.

Roadworks will begin at 1pm on a long stretch of Amounderness Way tomorrow July 16, and are set to finish at 3pm.

The affected section begins where the A585 meets Victoria Road West at the roundabout in Cleveleys, and ends at the junction with Rossall Lane.

Both the northbound and southbound carriageways will be affected by the roadworks, and drivers are advised to expect delays.