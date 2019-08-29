This is when major improvement work at Norcross roundabout will begin

Motorists are being warned that controversial work on one of the major roundabouts on the Fylde coast is set to get into gear this Saturday.

The £5m project to improve traffic flow at the Norcross roundabout, one of the busiest junctions along the A585, will begin after preparation work has been completed.

To help businesses, residents, commuters and other road users stay in touch with progress on the improvement and the different phases of roadworks, a text alert system and weekly public drop-in sessions have been launched.

Highways England said anyone wishing to sign up to the free text alert system should send a text message from their device with the message A585 Norcross to 07860 048846.

The major improvement to the five ‘arm’ roundabout involves putting traffic lights at the roundabout to improve crossings and providing more room on the approaches to the junction.

Highways England project manager Jan De Jong said: “We’re now entering the main, seven month, construction phase and we are doing everything we can to minimise disruption. People used to accessing the junction from the southern section of Fleetwood Road South should use the official diversion route over the next few weeks.

“We are really keen to keep people informed and encourage road users to sign up to the text alert system, visit the project webpage or come and talk to us at one of our weekly drop-in sessions at Thornton Methodist Church.”

The closure of the southern section of Fleetwood Road South will last until Monday, October 16, with a second short closure required near the end of the project between Tuesday, March 3 and Friday, March 6.

The other phases of work involve:

Closing Fleetwood Road South (northern section) between Monday 21 October and Friday 13 December and again between Monday 24 February and Wednesday 26 February;

Closing Norcross Lane between Monday 13 January and Friday 21 February and again between Thursday 27 February and Monday 2 March;

Completing the project with work in the new roundabout’s centre island - with no road closures – between Thursday 5 March and Tuesday 31 March.

All the closures will be in place around the clock throughout the working periods but the A585 itself will remain open at all times.