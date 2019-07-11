This is when grass cutting works on the M55 will be completed after a week of rush hour lane closures

Commuters on the M55 are facing major delays this week due to grass cutting on the central reservation.

The maintenance work has affected both morning and evening rush hour traffic, with the outside lane closed in both directions.

The maintenance works have caused significant delays on the M55 in both directions this week

Highways confirmed that more lane closures are planned for today (July 11), but it has reassured motorists that works are nearing completion.

When will the grass cutting works be completed?

Highways England said its expects the maintenance work to be completed by Sunday, July 14 - in time for the beginning of school holidays.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We’ve got a lane closure in place this morning by the central reservation on a short stretch of the M55 to carry out maintenance work, gully cleaning, safety inspections, grass cutting and litter picking.

"The work has been taking place since the weekend and is due to be completed by the end of this week, in time for the school summer holidays."

READ MORE: Long delays on the M55 as outside lane closed in both directions

Yesterday evening, traffic on the eastbound carriageway was particularly affected, with miles of cones blocking off the outside lane.

Highways maintenance teams have been working for days on the central reservation, cutting the grass in long sections on the 12-mile stretch of motorway.

But now that the workers are approaching the Broughton Interchange with the M6, the works have caused severe delays and congestion.