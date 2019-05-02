This is the reason why Gynn Square in Blackpool was closed at rush hour yesterday

There was major traffic disruption along the promenade after Gynn Square was closed yesterday afternoon.

At around 4:30pm on Wednesday afternoon, fire fighters were called to the scene of an "unsafe structure" in Gynn Square, which called a partial road closure and heavy delays for commuters along the promenade.

The roundabout at Gynn Square.

A fire engine was dispatched to remove a large piece of wood which was hanging dangerously from the front of the undisclosed building.

It is not known how the piece of wood came loose from the structure.

The fire fighters used the ladder from a single fire engine to get access to the building and make it safe.

Major repair works are not expected to be required and the area was fully reopened to traffic soon after the incident.