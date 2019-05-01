This is the Apple car that has been mapping the layout of Blackpool, Fylde, and Fleetwood

The car was spotted while it recorded a street-level view of roads in South Shore.
Today Apple launched a new project to map widespread areas of the UK as part of a big upgrade of its Maps application.
A white Ford Focus, owned by the US-based company, was photographed outside the Squires Gate Lane Morrisons as it mapped streets in the South Shore area of Blackpool.
It is equipped with a powerful 360 degree camera on its roof, designed to capture images from the front, rear, and sides as the vehicle travels.
What we know about Apple's new project:
Apple aims to improve its Maps application, which has struggled against its Google Maps competitor, by conducting "ground surveys" of large areas of the world - including the UK.
The company has said that they "periodically revisit some locations to gather new data in an effort to maintain a high-quality, up-to-date map."
The project is scheduled to be completed between May and July this year.
The locations in the UK that will be surveyed include: Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Cumbria, and Cheshire.