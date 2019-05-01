This is the Apple car that has been mapping the layout of Blackpool, Fylde, and Fleetwood

Have your say

The car was spotted while it recorded a street-level view of roads in South Shore.

Today Apple launched a new project to map widespread areas of the UK as part of a big upgrade of its Maps application.

The Apple Maps car was spotted in the Morrisons car park on Squires Gate Lane.

A white Ford Focus, owned by the US-based company, was photographed outside the Squires Gate Lane Morrisons as it mapped streets in the South Shore area of Blackpool.

It is equipped with a powerful 360 degree camera on its roof, designed to capture images from the front, rear, and sides as the vehicle travels.

What we know about Apple's new project:

The Ford Focus will be mapping Lancashire between May and June this year.

Apple aims to improve its Maps application, which has struggled against its Google Maps competitor, by conducting "ground surveys" of large areas of the world - including the UK.

The company has said that they "periodically revisit some locations to gather new data in an effort to maintain a high-quality, up-to-date map."

The project is scheduled to be completed between May and July this year.

The locations in the UK that will be surveyed include: Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Cumbria, and Cheshire.