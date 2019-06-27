This is how long drivers in Blackpool were delayed for every mile travelled last year

Have your say

Drivers are held up a minute for every mile they cover in Blackpool, figures reveal.

As figures are released showing the length of delays across the country, the Local Government Association has called for more funding and greater powers to reduce road congestion.

Cars and vans were delayed by an average of 1.2 minutes every mile along Blackpool’s A-roads last year, according to data from the Department for Transport.

It meant that each driver wasted 1.5 per cent less time than during the previous year.

This was a longer hold-up than the national average, 47.3 seconds per mile.

LGA transport spokesman Martin Tett said there had been “underinvestment” in local roads. He added: “It would already take £9.8 billion and over 10 years for councils to clear the current local road repairs backlog.

“Councils also need extra funding to plug the £650 million gap in concessionary fares payments councils get from the Government.

“Having to fill this gap means less support for bus services which relieve congestion.”

Local authorities should have powers to challenge moving traffic violations, he added.

Between 2015 and 2018, the waiting time faced by each driver in Blackpool rose from 65.4 to 69.1 seconds for every mile travelled.

That’s an increase of 5.7 per cent, compared to 8.7 per cent in the North West and 6.1 per cent nationwide.

According to the figures, the worst time to hit the road across England is on weekdays between 4pm and 7pm.

Over the 12 months ending March 2019, the period with the latest statistics available, the average speed for vehicles travelling during the end-of-workday rush was 22.2 miles per hour.

This was slower than the busy morning commute – 23.6mph – and the middle of the day lull between peak times.