Third phase of Norcross roundabout development begins today

Phase three of the £5 million A585 junction upgrade of Norcross roundabout has begun today (January 13) on the Norcross Lane section.

There will be a round-the-clock closure of Norcross Lane, with no access to or from the junction from Norcross Lane until Friday February 21.

The A585 will remain open at all times, but with temporary traffic lights in place overnight to guide road users past the roadworks at the junction roundabout.

The roundabout project, which will cost around £5 million in total, is funded from a national £220 million congestion relief programme to tackle traffic hotspots, with more than £27 million being spent in the North West.

A member of the Highways England team will be available every Friday at Thornton Methodist Church, 60 Victoria Road, Thornton from 10am to 12pm, for anyone who wishes to discuss their concerns about the scheme.

According to Highways England, the A585 Norcross roundabout scheme supports a much wider strategy to resolve congestion in the area and improve the experience for those using the network.

The scheme will also "benefit pedestrians and cyclists who will be able to use new controlled crossing facilities to navigate their way around the junction."

The project is expected to be completed with work in the new roundabout’s centre island - with no road closures - between Thursday 5 March and Tuesday 31 March.

The service 12 will serve all of its regular stops apart from those on Norcross Lane.

How will this affect public transport?

The Norcross Lane closure will affect Blackpool Transport's service number 12.



Temporary stops will be placed on Faraday Way and Warren Drive (either side of Norcross Lane Roundabout) for users of the number 12 bus service.

The disruption also means there is a change to the service 12 timetables.



On mornings towards Poulton, the service will be operating 15 minutes earlier than usual between Blackpool Town Centre and the Castle Gardens, Carleton.

Arrivals at schools will be unaffected.



The service 12 will leave schools at the regular time in the afternoon, but will arrive at stops between the Castle Gardens and Blackpool Town Centre later than usual due to diverting away from Norcross Lane.