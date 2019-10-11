These are some of the flooded Blackpool roads you should avoid

Have your say

Torrential rain has led to flooding across Blackpool this morning (October 11).

The heavy rainfall has led to difficulties for motorists, with one car having to be recovered from a flooded Devonshire Road last night.

Devonshire Road. Credit: BPL Bible

People have even reported seeing dead rats flushed out of sewer drains in Cunliffe Road.

These are just some of the flooded roads you should try and avoid this morning.

- Whitegate Drive

- Cunliffe Road

- Devonshire Road

- Staining Road

- Chain Lane

- Rigby Road

- Collingwood Avenue

Updates to follow...