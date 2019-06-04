The junction at Clifton Street and Corporation Street is closing on Wednesday: here's how your journey will be impacted

Have your say

The junction connecting Corporation Street and Clifton Street with Talbot Road is set to close to traffic on Wednesday.

Drivers will be redirected, and Blackpool Transport confirmed that several bus routes will have to divert.

The junction where Clifton Street meets Corporation Street.

The closure will take place on Wednesday, June 5, at 8pm - and last for up to 2 hours.

The 5, 6, 7, 9, and 14 bus services will have to be diverted around the town centre.

The 5 and 7 bus stop on Clifton Street will not be accessible during the closure.

During this time the services 5 & 7 Northbound will stop on Corporation Street in the Town Centre at the unused bus stop in front of the town hall.

Services 6, 9 and 14 will continue to use their regular stops on Corporation Street.

The services will return to normal when road re opens.