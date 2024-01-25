News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

The cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in and around Blackpool as prices fall

Here are the cheapest places to fill up your vehicle on the Fylde coast.
By Sean Gleaves, Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:38 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Thursday, January 25:

Petrol - 135.7p/ Diesel - 143.7p (Prices updated 25.01.24)

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 135.7p/ Diesel - 143.7p (Prices updated 25.01.24)

Photo Sales
Petrol - 135.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 24.01.24)

2. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 135.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 24.01.24)

Photo Sales
Petrol - 135.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 24.01.24)

3. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 135.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 24.01.24)

Photo Sales
Petrol - 135.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 24.01.24)

4. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 135.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 24.01.24)

Photo Sales
Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 144.9p (Prices updated 24.01.24)

5. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 144.9p (Prices updated 24.01.24)

Photo Sales
Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 146.9p (Prices updated 25.01.24)

6. Esso, Preston New Road, Blackpool, FY4 4XQ

Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 146.9p (Prices updated 25.01.24)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldePreston