Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Thursday, January 25:
1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH
Petrol - 135.7p/ Diesel - 143.7p (Prices updated 25.01.24)
2. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW
Petrol - 135.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 24.01.24)
3. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY
Petrol - 135.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 24.01.24)
4. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ
Petrol - 135.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 24.01.24)
5. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP
Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 144.9p (Prices updated 24.01.24)
6. Esso, Preston New Road, Blackpool, FY4 4XQ
Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 146.9p (Prices updated 25.01.24)