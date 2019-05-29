The A585 temporary traffic light chaos that will delay your commute all week

Have your say

Temporary traffic lights on the A585 are causing major delays for motorists that are expected to last until the end of the week.

Roadworks on Mains Lane have caused rush hour traffic to grind to a halt.

Traffic on the A585.

Some commuters complained that the congestion added more than an hour to their travel time yesterday evening.

The disruption at Skippool roundabout caused tailbacks all the way to Norcross roundabout.

And this morning, motorists on their way to work reported that the traffic was at a standstill.

The A585 is a crucial route for people and businesses travelling in and out of Fleetwood towards the M55.

This morning, in a Tweet, a spokesperson for United Utilities said: "we have more staff manning the lights to ease congestion and we're working as fast as we can do to get the work finished by the end of the week."

"Sorry for the disruption this has caused."

Yesterday, it was reported, inaccurately, that the location of the roadworks was Norcross roundabout, rather than Skippool roundabout.