The A585 is suffering tailbacks in both directions near M55 roundabout

Fleetwood Rd is struggling with congestion in both directions close to the exit for the M55.

The cause of the traffic is thought to be temporary traffic lights operating near the Smithy Farm Shop.

Major delays on the A585

Cars headed towards the M55 are being particularly badly affected - queuing all the way back to the Weeton Barracks junction.

Traffic England, a congestion tracking service, confirms that "there are currently delays of 15 minutes against expected traffic."

This comes after drivers suffered hour-long delays further north on the A585 last week.

The affected stretch of the A585.

Congestion became so bad that United Utilities postponed scheduled maintenance work near Skippool Roundabout to help ease the problem.

There is no word yet on when driving conditions will return to normal.