Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Thursday, March 28:
1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH
Petrol - 142.7p/ Diesel - 151.7p (Prices updated 28.03.24)
2. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP
Petrol - 142.9p (Price updated 27.03.24) Diesel - 151.9p (Price updated 28.03.24)
3. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW
Petrol - 142.9p/ Diesel - 151.9p (Prices updated 28.03.24)
4. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX
Petrol - 143.9p (Price updated 26.03.24) Diesel - 152.9p (Price updated 27.03.24)
5. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY
Petrol - 143.9p/ Diesel - 152.9p (Prices updated 28.03.24)
6. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ
Petrol - 143.9p/ Diesel - 152.9p (Prices updated 28.03.24)