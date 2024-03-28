The 21 cheapest filling stations in and around Blackpool for petrol and diesel revealed

Here are the cheapest places to fill up your vehicle on the Fylde coast.

By Sean Gleaves, Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:38 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 19:15 GMT

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Thursday, March 28:

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

2. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

3. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

4. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

5. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

6. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

