Lasting between one day and a week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As 52 roadworks are beginning between Monday, June 17 and Sunday, June 23, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at all the major roadworks you will want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde & Wyre roadworks Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting June 17-June 23 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Lancaster New Road, Cabus What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GARSTANG 1116529 - Cable jointing and splicing to complete BT Spine works When: June 17-June 18 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Garstang Road, Claughtin-on-Brock What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavating to install new anodes and coupons on gas main. When: June 17-June 20 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Trunnah Road, Thornton Cleveleys What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Works to reset frame and cover in the carriageway When: June 18-June 18 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Lancaster Road, Forton What: Two-way signals Why: Private works under S50 licence to be carried out by Aptus Utilities to install water main - footway & carriageway under multiway & two-way signals - manual control 0700-1900hrs. Phase 2 to repair leak - two-way signals When: June 19-June 21 | Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . Newton Drive East, Thorton Cleveleys What: Two-way signals Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] Short sided disconnection of old lead supply and replace with new connection When: June 19-June 21 | Google Maps Photo Sales