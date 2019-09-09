Talbot Road, Dickson Road, and Topping Street all set to close tomorrow night

Have your say

Talbot Road, Dickson Road, and Topping Street will all be closed tomorrow, Blackpool Council have said.

In a Tweet, the council announced that the three roads in the centre of the town, would be closed from September 10 to September 11.

The move is set to be an "evening road closure", from 8pm to 5am.

Talbot Road, a busy thoroughfare and a main route onto the Promenade, has been beset with closures in recent months after delays in completing tram line construction along the road.

The council advised anyone thinking of travelling at that time to plan extra time for their journey.