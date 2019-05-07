Talbot Road contractors says 'bad weather' is to blame after council orders road to be ripped up and relaid

Contractors blame a period of bad weather that means sections of the road have to be repaired.

John Sisk & Sons, the contractors overseeing the extension of Blackpool's tramway, has been ordered by the Council to repair several sections of Talbot Road.

The layby outside Sacred Heart Church on Talbot Road.

The company has announced that the road will have to be closed to traffic from Sunday, May 12, until Friday, May 16, to repair multiple areas "where failures have occurred."

READ MORE >>> Talbot Road in Blackpool to close AGAIN

A spokesperson for the contractors said that the closure was to ensure the safety of the public and the site operators.

On another section of the road, outside the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, the council also demanded that the company rip up and restart a layby they had finished.

The spokesperson blamed "a period of adverse weather" when the concrete in the layby was poured, claiming that "this affected the finish of the concrete which didn’t meet the technical standard required."

A spokesperson for the company said that "a period of adverse weather" was to blame for the repairs.

Contractors expect to repair the layby in question by the end of this week, and say that these remedial work will not affect traffic flows.