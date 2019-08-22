'Staycation' trend will boost Lancashire's coffers this Bank Holiday weekend

More Britons than ever are planning a “staycation” this Bank Holiday Weekend, according to a new survey.

And Lancashire daytrippers can expect a generous helping of sunshine over the next few days.

VisitEngland’s August Bank Holiday Trip-Tracker survey shows that 8.6 million Brits are definitely planning an overnight holiday trip in the UK this Bank Holiday weekend, bringing an estimated £2.1 billion boost to the economy.

The figures are the highest since this survey began in its current form in 2012.

VisitEngland Director Patricia Yates said: “It is great to see that more Brits are planning a holiday at home this long weekend and will be out enjoying the outstanding destinations right on our doorstep.”

All motorway routes through Lancashire heading to the Lake District and seaside resorts like Blackpool are expected to be busy.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said those going out for day trips and short breaks should check their vehicle before setting out, particularly oil, water and tyre pressures.

Meanwhile Manchester Airport is gearing itself up for one of its busiest weekends ever.

The airport is expecting Friday to be the busiest day in its 81-year history with more than 115,000 passengers expected to arrive and depart from the Northern hub.

With around 430,000 passengers expected to travel via Manchester, the airport is advising customers to leave plenty of time to arrive at the airport.

There will be some disruption to trains to and from London owing to repair works but most of the country’s services will be unaffected.