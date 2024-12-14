Traffic conditions on the M6 are extremely congested due to a special transport operation with police escorts.

Eye-witnesses have reported extremely congested traffic conditions on the M6 heading north to Lancaster, with those on the ground attributing the slow-moving traffic to the presence of a multi-lane, wide-load special transport operation.

There are suggestions that the operation, which has a heavy police escort and which has caused particularly bad congestion around Junction 33, is heading either to Heysham Power Station or to BAE’s Barrow shipyard.

Motorists planning to travel on the M6 are advised to allow for delays and to give themselves extra to to make their journeys.