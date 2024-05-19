Severe delays reported on M6 and M55 near Preston following multi-vehicle crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

90-minute delays were reported following a collision on the M6.

Standstill traffic was reported on the M6 and M55 following a collision on Sunday.

Delays of around 90 minutes were reported on the M6 southbound and M55 eastbound at around 5.30pm.

The congestion followed a multi-vehicle collision which occurred on the southbound carriageway near junction 32 (Broughton) earlier in the day.

Two out of four lanes were subsequently closed as the scene was cleared, resulting in 90-minute delays and approximately six miles of congestion.