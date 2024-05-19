Breaking

Severe delays reported on M6 and M55 near Preston following multi-vehicle crash

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th May 2024, 17:48 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 19:03 BST
90-minute delays were reported following a collision on the M6.

Standstill traffic was reported on the M6 and M55 following a collision on Sunday.

Delays of around 90 minutes were reported on the M6 southbound and M55 eastbound at around 5.30pm.

Standstill traffic was reported on the M6 and M55 following a collision

The congestion followed a multi-vehicle collision which occurred on the southbound carriageway near junction 32 (Broughton) earlier in the day.

Two out of four lanes were subsequently closed as the scene was cleared, resulting in 90-minute delays and approximately six miles of congestion.

All lanes were reopened at around 5.20pm but heavy traffic remained in the area.

