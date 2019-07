Have your say

Severe congestion has brought traffic to a standstill on the M55 this morning (July 10).



Traffic on the eastbound M55, between junctions 3 (Wesham Circle) and 1 (Broughton Roundabout), is not currently moving.

Highways England said the delays are due to 'severe congestion', but no accidents have been reported and all lanes are open.

Traffic England said it expects normal traffic conditions to resume between 9.45am and 10am.

There are currently delays of 15 minutes against expected traffic.