Safety concerns over new Blackpool supermarket entrance

A short cut from a dual carriageway in Blackpool's South Shore is to be closed off amid fears drivers leaving a new supermarket exit could be tempted to make u-turns.

Council highways chiefs have agreed to go ahead with the proposal to ban drivers from turning right from Squires Gate Lane into Sandgate, or right from Sandgate into Squires Gate Lane.

The central reservation is being closed off in order to prevent potentially dangerous manoeuvres, including u-turns, by drivers leaving a new exit being created from the Morrison's supermarket car park.

The access will also serve new development including a Nando's restaurant and Starbucks coffee shop on the site.

The council rejected a handful of objections from nearby residents who did not want the central reservation to be closed.

A council report says four objections were received after 110 letters were distributed to people living nearby as part of a consultation process.

Among the concerns raised were that the changes could cause congestion and inconvenience.

But the report concluded: "For road and traffic safety reasons the central reserve needs to be permanently closed to prevent vehicles exiting from the new egress at Morrison’s and immediately trying to cross the two lane carriageway to make either a right turn on to Sandgate or a u-turn on Squires Gate Lane."

Morrison's has agreed to make improvements to this part of Squires Gate Lane as part of its planning approval for the scheme.

Work on the new junction began last month and is due to be completed by the end of November, followed by construction of the new food outlets on part of the existing car park closest to the petrol station.