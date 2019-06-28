Rush hour traffic update: major delays on M6 and M55 towards Preston

Congestion on the M55 eastbound and the M6 southbound near Preston is causing heavy delays for drivers.



Rush hour traffic on the M55 eastbound is at a standstill all the way back to Kirkham, and drivers are making slow progress southbound on the M6 between J33 and J31.

The congestion is causing miles of tailbacks North of Preston, and East of Blackpool, with thousands of commuters heading away for the weekend.

It comes after a crash this morning caused a major traffic incident on the M6 northbound.

Highways England estimate that the flow of traffic will return to normal at around 5:30pm, and that that the tailbacks should ease soon after.

More updates to follow.