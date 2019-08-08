Rush hour delays on the M6 and M55 near Preston with two lanes closed

Have your say

There are delays on the M6 today (August 8) after a collision near Preston.

Highways England has closed lanes three and four of the southbound carriageway between junction 31A for Longridge and junction 31 for Samlesbury due to a collision.

The incident, believed to involve a motorbike, is expected to clear between 7pm and 7.15pm, according to Traffic England.

It adds that normal traffic conditions are expected between 8.15pm and 8.30pm.

There are severe delays on to the M55, with traffic not moving from the junction one Broughton Interchange and queues back towards the junction three Wesham Interchange.

On the M6, traffic is backed up as far as junction 33 for Lancaster South.

Severe delays south of junction 32 of the M6

There are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.

Northbound traffic on the M6 is also facing significant delays at junction 31 with delays of 10 minutes close to the incident on the southbound carriageway.