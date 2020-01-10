Rush hour delays around Blackpool Vic after car is found torched on golf course

Have your say

A car has been found torched on a golf course near Blackpool Victoria Hospital this morning (January 10).



Fire crews responded to the blaze off East Park Drive, where a white Ford car had been found 'well-alight' at Blackpool Park Golf Club at around 7.20am.

The incident happened close to Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 8am this morning (January 10)

The incident led to congestion in East Park Drive, between Blackpool Zoo and West Park Drive, during the morning rush hour.

Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is suspicious and has been reported to police.

A joint investigation into the fire is being undertaken by the fire service and Lancashire Police.

A fire service spokesman said: "Firefighters from Blackpool were called to reports that there was a car on fire near the golf course, next to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on East Park Drive, Blackpool.

Emergency services at the scene in East Park Drive, Blackpool, where a car appears to have come off the road and onto a golf course

"When firefighters arrived they found the vehicle on the golf course, well alight.

"They used one hose reel to quickly extinguish the fire and a joint investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

"Firefighters were in attendance for approximately one hour."