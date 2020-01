Have your say

A car has gone off road near Blackpool Victoria Hospital and onto a golf course this morning (January 10).

Fire crews are at the scene in East Park Drive, where a white Ford car is being attended to.

The incident happened close to Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 8am this morning (January 10)

The incident has led to rush hour congestion in East Park Drive, between Blackpool Zoo and West Park Drive.

Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service have been approached for comment.