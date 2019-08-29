Road closures: here are the diversions in place for the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2019

Have your say

Here is a run down of the road closures and diversions ahead of this year's Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2019.

The Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On will bring more than 20,000 people into the town centre for the celebrations.

The Promenade will be closed from 10am to 11:45pm.

A long section of the Promenade will be closed to traffic between 10am and 11:45pm tomorrow to allow for the set up on the Tower Festival Headland.

The Promenade will be closed from Central Pier all the way to Pleasant Street during this time.

Blackpool Council have asked drivers to follow signs on the roads which will direct traffic along diversion routes.