Road closures and major delays after Oxford Square crash in Blackpool

A serious crash in Oxford Square led to road closures and major traffic disruption in Blackpool.



Police warned motorists travelling towards Oxford Square in Marton to expect disruption to their journeys yesterday evening (December 23).

This was due to a crash involving two vehicles which resulted in the road being shut to traffic at around 5pm.

Several police cars blocked the busy junction where several main roads meet, including Park Road, Whitegate Drive, and Preston New Road.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Due to a police incident, there will be disruption to any motorists looking to travel through Oxford Square, Blackpool (that's A583 Preston New Road/A5073/Whitegate Drive junction)."

Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore responded, with firefighters rescuing one person trapped inside a car.

Police have warnedmotorists that there willbe disruption to their journey due to a temporary road closure after a police incident. (Credit: JPress)

A fire service spokesman said: "We responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Waterloo Road in Blackpool at 4.50pm.

"Firefighters used stabilisation and cutting equipment to rescue one person.

"Five casualties were treated by ambulance staff."

Lancashire Police have been approached for further comment.