Ride the Lights 2019: video of tram crash chaos

A video has emerged of the chaos caused by a tram crash at Ride the Lights 2019 has emerged.

In the footage, posted to Youtube by Mark Harper, a camera mounted to the back of a tandem bike captures the moment emergency services arrive to help the teenage boy hit by a tram.

A camera mounted to a tandem bike captured the scene.

The boy had been taking part in the annual Ride the Lights event when he came off his bicycle and became trapped under a tram outside the Queens Hotel in Promenade, South Shore at around 9.50pm.

READ MORE >>> 14-year-boy in critical condition after becoming trapped under tram during Ride the Lights in Blackpool



North West Ambulance Service said: "a male in his mid-teens, was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

"He has suffered multiple injuries, including significant leg injuries. He has been admitted to the major trauma ward in a critical condition.

"The boy was taken to hospital around 30 minutes after the first services arrived at the scene."

Police said the boy had been riding along the tramway that runs adjacent to the Promenade when he was involved in a collision with a Bombardier tram.