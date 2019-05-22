Resurfacing in store for key Fylde road

A key Fylde road is set for an upgrade.

Church Road, linking St Annes with Ansdell, where the route’s name alters to Albany Road, is due to be resurfaced in four sections, starting on Tuesday, May 28 and due to run until June 28.

Officials from highways authority Lancashire County Council have written to residents informing them of the schedule.

They say that the work will only be carried out between 9.30am and 3pm “to minimise disruption”.

The letter from Phil Durnell, the County Council’s director of community services, says that the four phases for the work will be Headroomgate to St Thomas Road; St Thomas Road to Lima Road; Lima Road to No 296 and No 296 to Worsley Road, Ansdell.

“This will allow us to focus our work and maintain access for residents wherever possible,” says the letter.

It also says that noticeboards placed along the route will provide the latest infirmation and asks that the carriageway is clear of parked vehicles during the operating hours.

Church Road is a main bus route for the No 11 and No 68 services linking St Annes and Lytham.

Another nearby road which came in for criticism for being in a bad state, Albert Road, St Annes, was resurfaced earlier this month.