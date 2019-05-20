Rescue mission sees lifeboat crews save man from sea in Blackpool during middle of the night

Have your say

A man has been rescued by lifeboat crews after being spotted struggling in the sea in the middle of the night.



RNLI volunteers were called out at 3.25am this morning (Monday, May 20) after a man was spotted in the sea near North Pier.

HM Coastguard alerted lifeboat crews after a member of the public reported seeing a person struggling in the water, about 50ft from shore, near the Metropole Hotel.

Two lifeboats were launched into the sea and swiftly located the man in the dark, choppy waters.

He was brought safely ashore and handed over to waiting paramedics before being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

It is not believed that the man sustained any serious injuries, but was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital as a precaustion.

A spokesman for RNLI Blackpool said: "Our RNLI volunteers were called out at 3.25am this morning when HM Coastguard received a 999 call reporting that a person had been spotted in the sea near the Metropole Hotel.

"Both D class lifeboats launched and started to search the area.

"The lifeboats quickly found the person, took him to safety ashore and handed him over to a waiting ambulance for a check up."

Crews from both HM Coastguard Lytham and HM Coastguard Fleetwood also attended the scene, along with Lancashire Police.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were made aware, attended but this was dealt with by the coastguard."