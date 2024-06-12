Range Rover crashes into Devonshire Road bus stop and knocks down lamppost and tree
A Range Rover crashed into a bus stop and toppled a tree and lamppost in Bispham.
The driver reportedly lost control after suffering a medical episode at the wheel in Devonshire Road, near the junction with Bromsgrove Road, at around 12pm yesterday.
The Range Rover mounted the pavement, smashed through the bus stop and struck a tree and a lamppost - toppling both - before hitting a parked car.
The driver suffered minor injuries but no pedestrians were injured, said Lancashire Police.
The force said the driver suffered a ‘possible medical episode’ at the wheel. No one was arrested.
