A Range Rover crashed into a bus stop and toppled a tree and lamppost in Bispham.

A black Range Rover reportedly crashed into the bus stop in Devonshire Road before taking out a lamppost and a tree on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Ron Way

The driver reportedly lost control after suffering a medical episode at the wheel in Devonshire Road, near the junction with Bromsgrove Road, at around 12pm yesterday.

The Range Rover mounted the pavement, smashed through the bus stop and struck a tree and a lamppost - toppling both - before hitting a parked car.

Lancashire Police said the driver suffered a ‘possible medical episode’ at the wheel. No one was arrested. Credit: Natasha Ord

The driver suffered minor injuries but no pedestrians were injured, said Lancashire Police.