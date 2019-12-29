Rail disruption expected over New Year improvement works

Railway improvement works over the New Year could potentially cause disruption in the North West, passengers have been warned.

Network Rail says passengers are now benefiting from a more reliable railway after the completion of multiple upgrades across the country this Christmas, with thousands of staff working between Christmas Eve and December 27.

Work to replace train tracks will continue

It included railway drainage improvements between Preston and Lancaster. However, further work is scheduled in the North West and Central region.

Track will be replaced, and a foot crossing renewed near Warrington between January 1 and 2.

Tim Shoveller, managing director of Network Rail’s North West and Central region, said: “I know there is never a good time to disrupt journeys while we carry out large pieces of work but whenever possible we do this at times when there are significantly fewer people travelling by train, such as over Christmas and the New Year.”