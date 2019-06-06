Pride Blackpool 2019: These are the road closures that will be in place this weekend

Have your say

Blackpool Pride is set to take place this weekend (June 8 and 9), at the Tower Headlands and in Queen Street.

There will be the annual pride parade throughout the resort on Saturday, accompanied by performances at Tower Festival Headland.

The Promenade in Blackpool will be closed on Saturday with diversions in place.

During the parade the Promenade will be closed to traffic from 10.00am to 12pm between Station Road and Cocker Street.

These are the traffic diversions that will be in place during the closure on Saturday:

Northbound: Promenade, Station Road, Lytham Road, Rigby Road, Central Drive, Albert Road, Regent Road, Cookson Street, Talbot Road, Abingdon Street, Springfield Road, Dickson Road, Promenade.

Southbound: Promenade, Cocker Square, Dickson Road, Springfield Road, High Street, Talbot Road, Buchanan Street, George Street, Grosvenor Street, Park Road, Palatine Road, Central Drive, Rigby Road, Lytham Road, Station Road, Promenade.

These are the closures that will be in place all weekend:

Queen Street: Queen Street will be closed between Dickson Road and Lord Street from 12noon on Thursday 6 June to 12 noon on Monday 10 June 2019 as part of the Blackpool Pride event.

Traffic will be diverted along Lord Street, between Queen Street and Springfield Road.

More information can be found on the Blackpool Council website here