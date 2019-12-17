Police shut road in Blackpool after severe ice causes morning crash

Have your say

A road in Blackpool has been closed this morning after severe ice led to a crash.



Police have shut Mythop Road, between the junctions of Preston New Road and Chain Lane, after the crash early this morning (December 17).

The crash is understood to have happened near the junction with Chain Lane at around 7.40am.

Police said the crash was caused by severe ice on the untreated road, but no injuries have been reported.

The crash has been described by police as 'damage-only'.

Mythop Road is currently restricted to access for Marton Mere visitors and residents at Mythop Village.

Mythop Road in Blackpool has been closed between the junctions of Chain Lane and Preston New Road after severe ice on the road led to a crash this morning (December 17). Pic: Google

Everyone else is advised to use an alternative route until the road reopens later today.

Blackpool Council said its gritting teams have been out since the early hours of this morning treating the main road network.

But it is urging people to remain cautious whilst driving as there may still be black ice on side roads.