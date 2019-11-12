Police cease search for missing man last seen leaving Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Have your say

A missing persons search has been called off in Blackpool.

Police had been searching for Jason Goldrick, 50, who had been reported missing after disappearing from Blackpool Victoria Hospital 11 days ago.

Jason Goldrick, 50, was last seen leaving Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Friday, November 1 at around 10pm. Pic. Lancashire Police

But following enquiries yesterday (November 11), police said that they are no longer treating Mr Goldrick as a missing person.

He had last been seen leaving Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Friday, November 1.

Police launched a missing persons investigation and said they were "growing increasingly concerned for his welfare".

But this morning (November 12), police have confirmed that they are no longer searching for the Blackpool man.