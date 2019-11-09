Person freed from under car following crash in Blackpool

Have your say

A person has been freed from under a car following a crash in Blackpool.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon (November 9) and involved a vehicle in Ravenglass Close.

Ravenglass Close (Image: Google Maps)

Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore fire stations attended the incident at around 1.42pm.

Firefighters used stabilising equipment to release one person from underneath the car.

They were then treated by paramedics.

Blackpool Fire Station was approached for comment by the Gazette but a spokesman said "there's nothing else the watch manager can give".

There was no response from South Shore Fire Station and North West Ambulance Service when approached for further comment.