Northern: No services between St Annes and Blackpool South due to flooding

Northern has warned that due to flooding at Blackpool South, there are currently no services between St Annes and Blackpool South (Thursday, November 7). Rail replacement coaches will operate between the two stations.

There remains potential for disruption to services in many areas of the Northern network throughout Thursday with heavy rain in Derbyshire, Cheshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and South and West Yorkshire.

Flooding at Atherton also means services from Salford to Wigan are diverting via Bolton. Services from Wigan to Salford are operating as normal at the moment.

A Northern spokesman said: "As we move into the evening peak we are still experiencing disruption on several routes and, with heavy rain forecast for much of the evening, disruption is likely for the rest of the day.

"We are still advising customers on three routes - Sheffield to Lincoln, Sheffield to Gainsborough and Manchester Victoria to Hebden Bridge - not to travel as flooding is making rail and road travel extremely difficult.

"Colleagues at Network Rail are working hard to return the tracks to normal working, but at present we have no estimate as to when we will be able to operate services on the affected routes."

The spokesperson added: "Northern would like to thank customers for their understanding and patience as we continue to try to run as many services as possible."

Northern customers are advised to allow extra time for travel and to check ahead.

Customers are advised to listen for announcements and check information screens for up dates where possible.