Norcross roundabout roadworks: this van's cameras catch drivers taking dangerous shortcuts

A van parked at the Norcross roundabout, which is being overhauled as part of a massive project, is there to catch dangerous drivers taking potentially deadly shortcuts.

The "Safety Cam" van, which was pictured at the busy roundabout yesterday morning, was developed by the firm Carnell.

The vans are equipped with HD cameras at the front and rear, as well as a speed camera and Automatic Number Plate Recognition software (ANPR)

A source at Carnell, who did not want to be named, called the vans "conspicuous visual deterrents", and reassured the public that they were not trying to catch drivers out.

"They are used to deter cars from driving into workspaces, which can put lives at risk", the source said.

Carnell adheres to GDPR laws, meaning that all personal data collected by the vans is wiped after two weeks.

"When drivers take dangerous short cuts, or smash through cones, the footage from the vans can be passed onto police and used as evidence".

"They are not there to catch drivers speeding," they said, "but if it makes people stick to the rules, then that is not a bad thing".

In 2018, the vans won a safety award from Highways England.

The company currently has a contract with Highways England North West until March 2020, and it is the agency that decides where the vans are deployed.

Jim O’Sullivan, Chief Executive of Highways England, said at the time: "The camera system will ultimately save lives.

"This project shows how innovative ways of thinking will make things safer for those working on and using our strategic road network".

No one at the government road agency could be contacted for comment yesterday.