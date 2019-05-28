Norcross roundabout: Amounderness Way roadworks cause chaos for evening commuters

Have your say

Roadworks on the Norcross roundabout are causing significant delays for motorists.

Drivers have complained of delays of more than an hour to their journeys on the A585 because of the redevelopment.

Norcross roundabout has previously been described as a significant pinch point for traffic joining the M55 from Kirkham.

Work to redevelop the area to ease congestion is underway, but traffic has worsened as a result.

Highways England confirmed that the roadwork is scheduled to be completed on June 7.