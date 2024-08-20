Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new National Highways closure and the start of the Blackpool Illumninations are set to add to the delays faced by motorists in Lancashire.

According to the latest news from the National Highways, the A585 Windy Harbour will be closed from 8am on August 30 2024 to 8pm January 2 2025, causing delays of up to 30 minutes.

National Highways also warn that motorists can expect heavy traffic on the Broughton Interchance - junction 32 on the M55/M6 - due to the start of the Blackpool Illuminations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blackpool Illuninations switch on event is on Friday, August 30 and they will be running nightly until January 5, 2025.

Lancashire motorists can expect delays thanks to M and A road closures throughout August and September. Credit: PA | PA

Whilst the above warnings will cause disruption, already motorists in Lancashire are affected by another road closure on the National Highways network.

A lane closure on the M6 northbound between J30 to J32 has been in place since August 6 and will continue until September 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lane closure is in place so that National Highways can carry out electrical works and it is currently causing slight delays of just under 10 minutes.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads.

To see whether roadworks on smaller roads will affect you, check out our Preston and South Ribble article here, and our Fylde and Wyre article here.