New Blackpool town centre bus hub means easier journeys

Blackpool's £600,000 new town centre bus hub is up and running, with passengers now being dropped off in the heart of the town centre.

The investment to create new bus stops on Corporation Street is an addition to the Market Street hub and means people can change buses more easily and get travel information.

Corporation Street bus hub

The resort has been without a bus station since 2002 when the Talbot Road Bus Station closed, with the building now used as a car park and ground floor gym.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: "The hub is a welcome addition for customers.

"It means changing buses in the town centre is easier than ever before, with just a short walk between Market Street and Corporation Street for any changes between the majority of bus services."

Work began in the summer to build an extra bus lane, widen the road for safer access for taxis and buses, put new bus stops in and improve the road and pavement surfaces, funded through the council’s Local Transport Plan.

Blackpool Transport's spokesman added: "We have been able to allocate seven routes to use the stops on Corporation Street and operationally this is running very smoothly.

"It also means services are able to drop customers closer to the main shopping and leisure areas of the town centre.

"Only four routes stop elsewhere other than these two streets which are nearby on Abingdon Street and Dickson Road."

"The bus hub provides a clean, modern and safe facility in the heart of the town centre which almost all of our bus routes are able to stop at.

"This builds a feeling of confidence amongst customers in knowing where to catch their bus with ease.

"Our customer centre is also located on Market Street which provides timetable, wayfinding and ticketing information to customers, so the bus hub couldn’t be more conveniently located."